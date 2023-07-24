NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Cactus Moon at 77 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 20

    • Rated 5: Hughie's Beach Cafe at The Colonnade The Promenade, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 17

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Pizza Base at 42 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 19