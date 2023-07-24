Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cactus Moon at 77 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 20
• Rated 5: Hughie's Beach Cafe at The Colonnade The Promenade, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 17
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pizza Base at 42 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 19