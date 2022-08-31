Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Rye Harbour Sailing Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Point, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.
And Jimmi's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Church Street, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 23.