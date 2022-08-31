Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:50 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Rye Harbour Sailing Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Point, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.

And Jimmi's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Church Street, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 23.