Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Battle Tap, a pub, bar or nightclub at 52 High Street, Battle, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.
And Jempsons Bakery & Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 45 Cinque Ports Street, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of five on November 4.