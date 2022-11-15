Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
38 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Battle Tap, a pub, bar or nightclub at 52 High Street, Battle, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.

And Jempsons Bakery & Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 45 Cinque Ports Street, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of five on November 4.