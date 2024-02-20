Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Rother establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Moccz Limited t/a Marco's at 6 High Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Picasso Express at Regency Arcade Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Seafood at 71 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: The Chargrill Cabin at Marina Cafe Marina Old Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Gurkha Kitchen at 33 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 12

• Rated 5: Rye Sushi at 62 Cinque Ports Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Bonney's at 73 High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Hoof at 35 The Mint, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Kino Digital at Rye Further Education Centre Lion Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on February 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at The Plough Inn Plough Lane, Crowhurst, East Sussex; rated on February 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: