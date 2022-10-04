Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:57 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Dunes Bar at 21 Old Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on September 26

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: The Mariners at 15 High Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on September 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Plough Inn at Plough Lane, Crowhurst, East Sussex; rated on September 28

    Advertisement

    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex; rated on September 23

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Kellys Ice Cream at Laguna, Old Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on September 26