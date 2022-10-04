Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Dunes Bar at 21 Old Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: The Mariners at 15 High Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on September 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Plough Inn at Plough Lane, Crowhurst, East Sussex; rated on September 28
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex; rated on September 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Kellys Ice Cream at Laguna, Old Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on September 26