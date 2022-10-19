Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Coffee Shop, Apothecary House at 1 East Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on October 11

    • Rated 5: BubbySue's at TN31; rated on October 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Bexhill And Polegrove Bowling at Bowling Club Pavillion, Brockley Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on October 14

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Rother Grill at 114 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on October 12