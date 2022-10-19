Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Coffee Shop, Apothecary House at 1 East Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: BubbySue's at TN31; rated on October 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bexhill And Polegrove Bowling at Bowling Club Pavillion, Brockley Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on October 14
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Rother Grill at 114 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on October 12