Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Manor House Bar and Restaurant at Crowhurst Park, Telham Lane, Battle, East Sussex; rated on February 10
• Rated 5: G.O.A.T Burger & Grill at 1 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Staplecross Club at Northiam Road, Staplecross, East Sussex; rated on February 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Ben's Fish Bar at Stafford Stores, Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex; rated on February 3