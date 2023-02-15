Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Manor House Bar and Restaurant at Crowhurst Park, Telham Lane, Battle, East Sussex; rated on February 10

    • Rated 5: G.O.A.T Burger & Grill at 1 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 8

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Staplecross Club at Northiam Road, Staplecross, East Sussex; rated on February 9

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Ben's Fish Bar at Stafford Stores, Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach, East Sussex; rated on February 3