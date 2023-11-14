BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Lounge Bexhill LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 10.

And Mini Berthas, a takeaway at 47 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on November 6.