Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Lounge Bexhill LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 10.
And Mini Berthas, a takeaway at 47 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on November 6.