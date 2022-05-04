Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Camping Stove Kitchen, at Park Farm Campsite, Junction Road, Bodiam, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 29.
And The Corner Cafe And Bakehouse, at 64 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on April 26.
It means that of Rother's 198 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 152 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.