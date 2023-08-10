BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother restaurants

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:20 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Ono, at 104 High Street, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 1.

And Rope Walk Cafe, at Unit 17 The Cafe Rope Walk Arcade Rope Walk, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 1.

It means that of Rother's 208 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.