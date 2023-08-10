Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Ono, at 104 High Street, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 1.
And Rope Walk Cafe, at Unit 17 The Cafe Rope Walk Arcade Rope Walk, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 1.
It means that of Rother's 208 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.