Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Avra Cafe, at 7 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.
And Ono Poke Bowls Ltd, at 17 High Street, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of five on December 18.
It means that of Rother's 218 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 163 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.