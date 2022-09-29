No more deaths recorded in Rother

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rother.

A total of 428 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.

They were among 24,558 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rother.

Advertisement Hide Ad