Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

No more deaths recorded in Rother

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rother.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 10:05 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rother.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 482 people had died in the area by April 27 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were among 28,049 deaths recorded across the South East.

Most Popular

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 11 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 191,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27.