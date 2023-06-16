No more deaths recorded in Rother

NationalWorldTV
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rother.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rother.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 482 people had died in the area by June 1 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 28,273 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 15 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.