One more death recorded in Rother

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Rother.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago

A total of 435 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 20 (Thursday) – up from 434 on September 8.

They were among 24,858 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rother.

    A total of 168,913 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 20 (Thursday) – up from 167,949 last week.