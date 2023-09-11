Road closures: a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 6pm July 24 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Guestling Green, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am September 4 to 5pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Kings Avenue to Camber road, traffic signals for inspections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Pevensey to Little Common road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr road, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

• A259, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8pm September 25 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Ickelsham Koi to Buckswood School, temporary traffic signals for vegetation works.