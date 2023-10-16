Road closures: a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 9.45am October 5 to 8pm October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic light for SGN emergency works.

• A259, from 12.34pm September 22 to 11.59pm October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions Glynne Gap to Pevensey, traffic signals for emergency works.

• A259, from 8am September 4 to 5pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatlington, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 7pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road Flimwell, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 9.30am October 26 to 3.30pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for Gigaclear works.

• A21, from 10am to 3pm on October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for MUA Gas works.

• A259, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Kettle Of Fish roundabout to The Strand, traffic signals for electrical works.