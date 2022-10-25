Road closures: a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 9.30am October 21 to 3.30pm October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, New Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brenzett roundabout to Skinners roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A21, from 8pm October 24 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Icklesham, carriageway closure for road marking works.

• A259, from 10am October 26 to 2pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rock channel to shipyard lane, traffic signals for drainage.

• A21, from 8am to 4pm on October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Whatling Road to Pack Lane, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for National Trust tree works.

• A259, from 9pm November 1 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 bothdirections Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic signals for Southern water.

• A21, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Hawkhurst to Meriments lane, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm November 3 to 2am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Station road to London Road, traffic signals for barrier repairs.

• A259, from 7pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Roundabout, Lane closure for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm November 7 to 4am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Silver Hill to Robertsbridge, traffic signals for signage works.

