Road closures: a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 11pm February 18 to 4am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Brookland to Brenzett, carriageway closure for Network Rail, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8.45am February 16 to 11.59pm February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.

• A21, from 7am January 26 to 5pm April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Westfield Lane to Moat Lane, traffic signals for verge repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 10am to 3pm on February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Strand Hill to junction Of Sea Road, traffic signals for footway repairs.

• A21, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Baldslow, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Harbour road to New Winchelsea road, traffic signals for surveys.

• A259, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Pevensey to King Offa Way, mobile lane closure for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea to Guestling Green, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions London Road to Dorset Road, Lane closure for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Hastings, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm March 6 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Bodiam Road to Silver Farm, traffic signals for structure maintenance.