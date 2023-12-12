Road closures: almost a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 2.21am November 28 to 11pm December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Strand Quay, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water emergency works.

• A21, from 12.40pm December 8 to 8pm December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whydown Hill, temporary traffic lights for BT emergency works.

• A259, from 9.30am November 30 to 2.30pm December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions North Lane to Broad Street, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A21, from 7pm December 11 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, traffic signals for carriageway improvements.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Ickelsham, traffic signals for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Broad Street, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.