Road closures: almost a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 7pm August 6 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Broad Street to Icklesham, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks works.

• A259, from 8pm August 4 to 11.59pm August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Roundabout, Lane closure for BT works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A21, from 9.30am August 8 to 3.30pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Hastings, Stop/Go traffic management for Litter clearance for Rother District Council.

• A21, from 10pm August 8 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Kent Street northbound and southbound, Bluemans Lane to Moat Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT Openreach works.

• A21, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Kilndown to Stonecrouch, traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions New Winchelsea road, traffic signals for surface works.

• A21, from 7pm August 16 to 7am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Silver Hill to Park Lane, diversion for East Sussex.

• A259, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea road to Strand Quay, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Coopers Corner to Hurst Green, temporary traffic Lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 7pm August 22 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for BT works.