Road closures: almost a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Roundabout to Stone Underbridge, Portable traffic signals for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Barnhorn Road Bexhill, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A259, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Guestling Green to Guestling Thorn, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Road to Fishmarket Road, temporary traffic Lights for UK Power Networks works.

• A259, from 8pm September 7 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common roundabout to Broadoak lane, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 10pm September 7 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Bluemans lane to Moat Lane, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Bexhill to Pevensey, Multi Way signals for Electrical works.

• A259, from 7pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye Wish Street Roundabout, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Coopers Corner to Silverhill, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8am September 19 to 5pm September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Winchelsea Road, Bachelors Bump, Coghurst to Rye, temporary traffic Lights for UKPN works.