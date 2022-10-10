Road closures: almost a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 4.45pm October 4 to 5pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Free Range Farm, temporary traffic lights for BT.

• A21, from 9.56am October 5 to 5pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Rother, temporary traffic signals for South East Water.

• A259, from 11.08am October 7 to 7pm October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn Road Bexhill, Verge only for Openreach.

• A21, from 9.30am September 27 to 3.30pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Both directions B2089 and Park Lane, two-way TTL's for tree removal on behalf of UKPN and living forest.

• A259, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 Both Directions Skinners Roundabout (A268) to Old London Road (B2093), carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion route via National Highway's network and local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A21, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Johns Cross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Wealden, Temporay traffic lights for Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm October 13 to 4am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Little Common Road to West Down Road, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A21, from 10am to 2pm on October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Park Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT.

• A259, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, temporary traffic signals for Trooli.

• A21, from 8pm October 24 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.