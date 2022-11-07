Road closures: almost a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm October 24 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8am October 17 2022 to 5pm February 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn road, Bexhill, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 7pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Roundabout, Lane closure for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Winchelsea, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A21, from 8pm November 7 to 4am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Silver Hill to Robertsbridge, traffic signals for signage works.

• A21, from 8pm November 9 to 3am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, London Road to Station Road, traffic signals for barrier repairs.

• A259, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, East Stream Hooe, temporary traffic signals, and speed restriction for drainage renewal works.

• A259, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both direction Guestling Thorn to Buckswood school, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 10.25am to 12.30pm on November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Road, , 15 minute duration carriageway closures for Remembrance Day Sunday March.

• A259, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Winchelsea Road Church Lane to Chapel Lane, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from midnight, November 20 to 4am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Folkestone Road East Guldeford at Star Level crossing carriageway closure for Network Rail, diversion Route via National Highway and local authority.