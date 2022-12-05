Road closures: almost a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 12.51pm December 1 to 11.59pm December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Main Road Icklesham to Rye, temporary traffic for Southern Water emergency works.

• A21, from 8pm November 30 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Paygate Road to Whydown Hill, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.

• A259, from 7.30am November 28 to 5pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water.

• A21, from 8pm October 24 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8am October 17 2022 to 5pm February 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn road, Bexhill, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm December 5 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Monkbretton Bridge to Camber Road, traffic signals for inspection works.

• A259, from 8pm December 7 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Roundabout to Broadoak, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm December 7 to 4am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Fishmarket Road to New Road, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A21, from 7am to 11am on December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Whatlington Road to Pack Lane, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A259, from 11pm December 15 to 5.30am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 Both directions Camber Lane to Brenzett, carriageway closure for network rail, diversion via local authority Network.

• A21, from 10am to 2pm on December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatlington Road to Vinehall Farm, temporary traffic lights for BT works.