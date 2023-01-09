Road closures: almost a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 8am October 17 2022 to 5pm February 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn road, Bexhill, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 9am January 9 to 4pm January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 9.30am to 4pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea to Martineau Lane, diversion only for East Sussex County Council works.

• A21, from 10am to 2pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatlington Road to Vinehall Farm, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8pm January 11 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Combe Valley Way to Glynde Gap, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9am to 4pm on January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Mill Lane to Butchers Lane, diversion only for East Sussex County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm January 12 to 5am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Butchers Lane to North Lane, traffic signals for signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8pm January 13 to 4am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Fishmarket Road to New Road, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A21, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A259, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Kettle O Fish Rounabout to Harbour Road, traffic signals for electrical works.