Road closures: almost a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 9am January 25 to 4pm February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 7am January 26 to 7pm February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Westfield Lane to Moat Lane, traffic signals for verge repairs.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 9.30am January 30 to 4pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Roundabout to London Road, diversion only for East Sussex County Council works.

• A259, from 8pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Back Lane to A259 Workhouse Lane, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell crossroads, traffic signals for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm February 2 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Kent Street to Seddlescombe, traffic signals for manhole repair.

• A259, from 7pm to 11pm on February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road, temporary traffic Lights for DFT works.

• A259, from 8pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic Lights for DFT.

• A259, from 8pm February 13 to 4am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions De La Warr Road to Bexhill Road, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

