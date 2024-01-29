Road closures: dozens for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have 24 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 7pm December 11 2023 to 6am February 3 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, traffic signals for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am January 15 to 6pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 1.20pm January 16 to 8pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks emergency works.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 17 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A21, from 9.30am January 29 to 3.30pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Moat Lane to Westfield lane, temporary traffic lights for Park Holidays Ltd works.

• A259, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Winchelsea road to South Undercliff, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A21, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions St Johns, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm January 29 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, temporary traffic signals for Trooli.

• A259, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, South Undercliff, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Moat Lane to Westfield lane, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm January 31 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8am February 5 to 6pm February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm February 5 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brenzett to Camber, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Kippings roundabout, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm February 5 to 5am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brenzett to Camber, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm February 6 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Johns Cross, Lane closure for communication works.

• A21, from 8pm February 8 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Forstal roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Ferry Hill to Strand Hill, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Scotney Castle roundabout, carriageway and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 7am to 9pm on February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Folkestone Road, carriageway closure for Network Rail works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 9.30am February 12 to 4pm March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.