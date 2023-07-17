Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 18 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 9.30am June 30 to 3.30pm July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 12.15pm July 14 to 10pm July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Harbour Road to Sea Road, Emergency footway closure for Southern Water.

• A259, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 7am July 17 to 7pm July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, New Road to Harbour Road, Footway closure for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 7.30am July 17 to 11.59pm July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Moat Lane to Harrow Lane, traffic signals for Southern Water.

• A259, from 9am to 4.30pm on July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, temporary traffic lights for East Sussex County Council works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions, junction B2089 to Stream Lane, traffic signals for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Whatlington to Silverhill, traffic signals for carriageway works.

• A259, from 8am July 21 to 5pm July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions North Lane to Monks' Walk, traffic signals for Trooli Ltd works.

• A259, from 6pm July 24 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A21, from 8am July 25 to 9pm July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, junction B2099 to Bodiam Road, Footway works for BT works.

• A259, from 9am July 25 to 3.30pm July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Church Lane to North Lane, traffic signals for BT.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatling Street, temporary traffic lights for UK Power networks works.

• A259, from 7am July 31 to 5pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.

