Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 9.30am June 30 to 3.30pm July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Whatlington to Silverhill, traffic signals for carriageway works.

• A259, from 8pm May 22 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions East Guldeford to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8am to 5pm on July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions North Lane to Monks' Walk, traffic signals for Trooli Ltd works.

• A259, from 6pm July 24 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A21, from 8am July 25 to 9pm July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, junction B2099 to Bodiam Road, Footway works for BT works.

• A259, from 9am July 25 to 3.30pm July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Church Lane to North Lane, traffic signals for BT.

• A21, from 8pm July 26 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Johns Cross to Westfield lane, carriageway closure for drainage works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatling Street, temporary traffic lights for UK Power networks works.

• A259, from 7am July 31 to 5pm August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.

• A259, from 9am July 31 to 6pm August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Roberts Hill, temporary traffic lights Trooli Ltd works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Vinehall Street, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.