Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 10.17am August 7 to 11.59pm August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.

• A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Friars Hill to Chapel lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Church lane to Chapel lane, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Ebdens Hill, temporary traffic lights for Vodafone works.

• A259, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Brett Drive to Dorset road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9.30am August 14 to 4pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, traffic signals for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 7am July 31 to 5pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Gas Networks.

• A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A259, from 6pm July 24 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, traffic signals for surface works.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from midnight, August 29 to 11.59pm September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Guestling Thorne, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Silver Hill, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Johns Cross to Baldslow, carriageway closure for maintenance works.