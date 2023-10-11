Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 7am October 5 to 7pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Harbour Road to Sea Road, Footway only for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 7am October 5 to 7pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, New Road to Harbour Road, Footway closure for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8.20am September 25 to 8pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Road, temporary traffic lights Southern Water emergency works.

• A259, from 9.45am October 5 to 8pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic light for SGN emergency works.

• A259, from 12.34pm September 22 to 11.59pm October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions Glynne Gap to Pevensey, traffic signals for emergency works.

• A259, from 8am September 4 to 5pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 9am October 9 to 11.59pm October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 7pm October 9 to 5am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Sutherland Avenue to Warwick Road, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Brenzett, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A259, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Glyne Roundaboout, Lane closures for roadmarkings.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Church Road, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Whatlington, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 7pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road Flimwell, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.