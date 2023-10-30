Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Rother will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 12.34pm September 22 to 11.59pm November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions Glynne Gap to Pevensey, traffic signals for emergency works.

• A259, from 8am September 4 to 5pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn road, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Kettle Of Fish roundabout to The Strand, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 7am November 1 to 7pm November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Workhouse lane to Rectory lane, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9.30am November 6 to 3.30pm November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rectory Lane, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Penland Road to Glastonbury Drive, traffic signals for tree works.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Kent Street, traffic signals for BT.

• A259, from 9.30am to 4pm on November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, South Undercliff, temporary traffic lights for UK Power Networks.

• A259, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 both directions road closure Kettle o'Fish roundabout and Camber road, Road closure for Rye bonfire Pageant.

• A259, from 10.45am to 11.45am on November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 Little common roundabout, road closure, for remembrance Sunday procession.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.