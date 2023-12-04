Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Rother will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 1.55pm November 29 to 8pm December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 2.21am November 28 to 11pm December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Strand Quay, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water emergency works.

• A259, from 9.30am November 30 to 2.30pm December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions North Lane to Broad Street, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 9am December 4 to 7pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Fishmarket Road, junction New Road Rye, temporary traffic lights for UKPN works.

• A259, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, De La Warr Road, temporary traffic lights for Open Fibre Networks.

• A21, from 8pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Moat Lane to Westfield lane, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Ferry Hill to Strand Hill, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A259, from 10am to 2pm on December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road Bexhill , Footway only for Trooli works.

• A21, from 7pm December 11 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, traffic signals for carriageway improvements.

• A21, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.