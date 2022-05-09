Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 19 closures are due to start this week:

• A259, from 8pm May 9 to 4am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey to Little Common, temporary traffic signals for road surface repairs.

• A259, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Little Common roundabout to Combe Valley Way, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm May 10 to 4am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic signal for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Broadoak lane to Warwick Road, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm May 11 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Little Common road to Broadoak lane, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Little Common road to Broadoak lane, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from midnight, May 15 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Marley Lane to Whatlington Road, diversion route for off Network closure of Marley Lane Battle for Network Rail.

• A259, from 10am May 16 to 3pm May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Winchelsea Road eastbound and westbound, Friars Hill to Mill Lane, temporary traffic signals for survey works.

• A259, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Brooklands road to Little Common roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Dorset Road to Glyne Ascent, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Main Road Icklesham, portable traffic signal works for Openreach.

• A21, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 Whydown Hill northbound and southbound, Crazy land to New England Lane, temporary traffic signals for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Flimwell to Lamberhurst, temporary traffic signals for sign works.

• A259, from 7pm May 18 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, New Winchelsea Road, portable signal work for Trooli.

• A259, from 7pm May 18 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Winchelsea Road Rye, portable signal works for Trooli.

• A259, from 7pm May 18 to 5am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Fishmarket Road Rye, Priority working signs for Trooli.

• A259, from 10pm May 19 to 5am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey roundabout to Little Common rounabout, temporary traffic signals for local authority litter clearance.

• A259, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, B2095 to Brooklands road, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm May 23 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Hurst Green to Silverhill, temporary traffic signals for installation of new signs.