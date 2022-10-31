Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 7pm October 28 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Icklesham to Guestling Thorn, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm October 24 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8am October 17 2022 to 5pm February 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn road, Bexhill, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 9.30am October 31 to 3.30pm November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Rye New Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for National Trust tree works.

• A259, from 9pm November 1 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 bothdirections Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic signals for Southern water.

• A21, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Hawkhurst to Meriments lane, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 7pm November 3 to 4am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Chandler Road to Knebworth Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm November 3 to 2am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Station road to London Road, traffic signals for barrier repairs.

• A259, from 7pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Roundabout, Lane closure for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye to Winchelsea, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A21, from 8pm November 7 to 4am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Silver Hill to Robertsbridge, traffic signals for signage works.

• A259, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, East Stream Hooe, temporary traffic signals, and speed restriction for drainage renewal works.

• A259, from 10.25am to 12.30pm on November 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Little Common Road, , 15 minute duration carriageway closures for Remembrance Day Sunday March.

• A259, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Winchelsea Road Church Lane to Chapel Lane, temporary traffic lights for BT works.