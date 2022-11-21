Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from midnight, November 20 to 4am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Folkestone Road East Guldeford at Star Level crossing carriageway closure for Network Rail, diversion Route via National Highway and local authority.

• A21, from 8pm October 24 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8am October 17 2022 to 5pm February 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Barnhorn road, Bexhill, traffic signals for construction of new entrance.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm November 23 to 4am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Church Lane to Butchers Lane, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A259, from 8pm November 24 to 5am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Broad Street to Parsonage Lane, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 8pm November 24 to 4am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rectory Lane to Back Lane, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Main Road Watermill Lane to Workhouse lane, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A21, from 4pm to 8pm on November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Hurst Green to Iridge Place, traffic signals for barrier repairs.

• A259, from 7.30am November 28 to 5pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic lights for South East Water.

• A259, from 9am November 28 to 4pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Road to Barnhorn Road, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A21, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound, Flimwell to Hurst Green, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm November 30 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Paygate Road to Whydown Hill, temporary traffic lights for South East Water works.