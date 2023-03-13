Road closures: more than a dozen for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 9am March 6 to 3.30pm March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Kings Ave to Churchill Ave, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A259, from 10am March 6 to 3.30pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Camber Road, Rye to Sea Road Winchelsea lane closure with traffic signals for inspection/survey.

• A21, from 7am January 26 to 5pm April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Westfield Lane to Moat Lane, traffic signals for verge repairs.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A21, from 8pm March 13 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Bodiam Road to Silver Farm, traffic signals for structure maintenance.

• A259, from 8pm March 14 to 4am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common Road to King Offa Way, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

• A259, from 7pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye eastbound and westbound, at Kettle of Fish roundabout, temporary traffic signals for Openreach.

• A259, from 11pm March 18 to 4am March 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Brenzett to Camber Road, carriageway closure for Network Rail works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 7am March 20 to 7pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A21, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Northbridge Street Roundabout to George Hill, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm March 22 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Baldslow, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 westbound, Little Common Road, temporary traffic lights for East Sussex County Council.

• A259, from 8pm March 27 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Guestling Green to Winchelsea, carriageway closure for surface works.