Road closures: nine for Rother drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Rother will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 7pm December 11 2023 to 6am January 13 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, traffic signals for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8pm November 13 2023 to 6am February 15 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Hooe to Bexhill, carriageway closures for carriageway works.

• A21, from 8pm October 9 2023 to 6am April 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Hurst Green to Baldslow, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements.

• A259, from 8am March 27 2023 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, advanced signage and stop go traffic management for carriageway access improvement works.

• A259, from 8am June 6 2022 to 6pm September 27 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye, temporary traffic signals and speed restrictions for carriageway access improvement works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A21, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, London Road, temporary traffic lights for Gigaclear works.

• A259, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Ickelsham, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Moat lane to junction road, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A21, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell, traffic signals for electrical works.