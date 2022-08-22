Road closures: seven for Rother drivers this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Rother will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A259, from 7pm August 22 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Rye to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Little Common roundabout to Broadoak lane, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 10pm August 22 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 both directions Flimwell to Robertsbridge, carriageway closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 Rye Winchelsea Road to Wish Street, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 7pm August 30 to 7am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Rye, diversion for East Sussex.

• A259, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, East Stream Hooe, temporary traffic signals for drainage renewal works.

• A259, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Rye Winchelsea Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.