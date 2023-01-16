Road closures: seven for Rother drivers this week

Drivers in and around Rother will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 6.55am January 12 to 11.59pm January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound and northbound, Kent Street, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A259, from 9am January 9 to 4pm January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Pevensey to Bexhill, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Johns Cross to Whatlington, carriageway closures for surface works, diversion via local authority network.

• A259, from 8pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Kettle O Fish Rounabout to Harbour Road, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A259, from 9am January 25 to 4pm February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, Icklesham to Winchelsea, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A259, from 9.30am January 30 to 4pm February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Little Common Roundabout to London Road, diversion only for East Sussex County Council works.