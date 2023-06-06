Rother establishment given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Camber Castle, a pub, bar or nightclub at 69 Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 93 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.