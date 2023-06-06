NationalWorldTV
Rother establishment given new five-star food hygiene rating

A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Camber Castle, a pub, bar or nightclub at 69 Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 93 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.