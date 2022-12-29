Rother establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Royal George, a pub, bar or nightclub at 54 London Road, Hurst Green, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.