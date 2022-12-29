Edit Account-Sign Out
Rother establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Royal George, a pub, bar or nightclub at 54 London Road, Hurst Green, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Rother's 106 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 88 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.