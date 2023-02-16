Rother establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
51 minutes ago
The BBQ Project, The Bull Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 27 High Street, Battle, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 104 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 88 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.