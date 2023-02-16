Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Rother establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
51 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The BBQ Project, The Bull Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 27 High Street, Battle, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Rother's 104 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 88 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.