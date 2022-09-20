Rother establishment handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Town Square Social Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 4-6 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on September 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 107 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 88 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.