Rother establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Royal Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at Pett Road, Pett, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 107 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 88 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.