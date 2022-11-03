Rother establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Squirrel Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at North Trade Road, Battle, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 106 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 88 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.