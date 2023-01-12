Rother establishment handed new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cooden Beach Golf Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Golf House, 214 Cooden Sea Road, Cooden, Bexhill was given the score after assessment on December 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 105 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 87 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.