Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
52 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
3 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Rother establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

R.A.F.A Albatross Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 15-16 Marina Arcade, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Rother's 104 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 86 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.