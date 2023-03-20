Rother establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
R.A.F.A Albatross Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 15-16 Marina Arcade, Bexhill, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 104 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 86 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.