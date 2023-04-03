Rother establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chequers Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lower Lake, Battle, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Rother's 103 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 86 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.