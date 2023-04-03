Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list
2 minutes ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
5 minutes ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
36 minutes ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
59 minutes ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
1 hour ago Covid spring booster 2023 - all you need to know about rollout

Rother establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Rother drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Chequers Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Lower Lake, Battle, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Rother's 103 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 86 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.